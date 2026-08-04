Perhaps it's Holland's vivid, unguarded expressiveness, but the grief and sense of loss are genuinely painful to watch. Peter has waited years to tell MJ that he exists, and now he has to hear that she doesn't love him, because she doesn't know him at all. Yet the film never tips fully into melodrama. There are moments of real sweetness scattered throughout — his time with Ned and MJ, the flashes where he recovers his old smile and simply gets to laugh with friends again, the way the isolation gradually eases.