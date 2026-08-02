Evolution gave Rogue more interiority than the films ever managed. Her crushes, her friendship with the relentlessly sunny Kitty Pryde, her ability to hold her own in a fight, the slow-burn hint of something with Gambit — all of it got space here that the movies simply didn't have. Anna Paquin's Rogue is central to the first X-Men film, then pushed to the margins for the next two. The cartoon never lost track of her.