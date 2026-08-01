Released four years after the previous instalment, Brand New Day is a noticeably more grounded and grittier entry, moving away from the cameo-heavy approach and the sprawling multiverse saga that looms over Marvel's storytelling. This time, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is battling a new antagonist: A crippling sense of loneliness. For the web-slinging hero, who once had it all, in terms of powers, a nerdy friend, a girlfriend, a swanky mentor, Peter Parker continues to fight crime as Spider-Man, but in a world where nobody remembers him as the former, a repercussion from the end of Spider-Man No Way Home. He has lost enough; and Tom Holland expressively shows you the wounds that never heal.