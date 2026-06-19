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Dhurandhar script did not come from PMO, says Rakesh Bedi

Bedi dismisses speculation over script source, recalls adding comic relief to film

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Rakesh Bedi in a still from Dhurandhar.
Rakesh Bedi in a still from Dhurandhar.
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Dubai: Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has dismissed rumours that the script of the hit Dhurandhar franchise originated from India's Prime Minister's Office (PMO), calling the speculation unfounded and unrealistic.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday, the 71-year-old actor addressed the long-running theory that gained traction after the success of the espionage thriller series. Referring to one of the franchise's most talked-about comic dialogues, Bedi said the claim did not stand up to scrutiny.

"When the film became a hit, some people said the script came directly from the PMO. I asked them who in the PMO could possibly write such a line. No one could even imagine something like that," Bedi said, drawing laughter from the audience.

The actor also shared insights into the creative process behind the franchise, revealing that many of the lighter moments in the films emerged from his own suggestions. According to Bedi, the original screenplay was heavily focused on tension and suspense, prompting him to recommend adding touches of humour to balance the narrative.

After reading the script several times, he felt that the intense spy-thriller storyline could benefit from comic relief. While director Aditya Dhar was initially hesitant about introducing humour, some of Bedi's ideas eventually found their way into the final screenplay, helping create memorable moments for audiences.

Bedi has earned praise for his portrayal of Jameel Jamali, an Indian intelligence operative. The character's dramatic reveal as a covert agent became one of the franchise's defining moments and a major talking point among viewers.

The Dhurandhar franchise stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor. The film tells the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who goes undercover in Pakistan's Lyari region and becomes deeply embedded in the local community as part of his mission.

The first film was released in December 2025, followed by a sequel in March 2026. Both films continue to attract audiences through their global streaming release, combining action, suspense and humour in a successful franchise format.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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