The veteran star noted that criticism follows him regardless of his intent, saying, “If I speak, some will say, why did he speak now? Others will say he shouldn’t have spoken at all.” Reflecting on his long career in the spotlight, he added, “After many years, I have understood one thing: people who don’t like us will not like us, no matter what we do. And thinking that people who like us will like everything we do, whatever we do, is foolish. One has to be careful.”