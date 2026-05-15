“There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu, who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude,” the producers noted. “We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation. Every delay weighed heavily on us, too.”