‘I’m tired of calling them’: Nivin Pauly publicly urges Benz team to end delays so he can finally change his look

When Menon pointed out that Pauly had maintained a similar look across several recent releases and asked whether it was becoming something of a signature style, the actor clarified that it was not entirely a personal choice. “It’s not like that. I can’t change my look due to my commitment to Benz, the Tamil film. There was a proper agreement for it that I had to maintain my appearance. We began shooting for it last year, and it keeps getting postponed,” he said.