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Mamitha Baiju’s winning streak grows as Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit crosses Rs 109 crore

Mamitha Baiju adds another major box-office success with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Mamitha Baiju and Nivin Pauly in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
Mamitha Baiju and Nivin Pauly in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
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Dubai: Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju’s impressive box-office run continues, with her latest release, Nivin Pauly-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, crossing the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide within its first week.

According to the latest box-office figures, the film has collected Rs 43.55 crore net in India, while its gross in India stands at Rs 50.90 crore. The film has also earned Rs 58.50 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 109.40 crore.

Starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, and directed by Premalu-fame Girish A D, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has emerged as one of the notable successes of the Onam season. Its latest milestone adds another commercial success to Mamitha’s rapidly expanding filmography.

Mamitha first gained widespread attention with Premalu, Girish A D’s 2024 romantic comedy, in which she played Reenu opposite Naslen. The film became a major worldwide success and crossed the Rs 100-crore milestone.

She followed it with the Tamil romantic comedy Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, which also crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. Her growing presence in Tamil cinema continued with projects such as Jana Nayagan and Vishwanath & Sons.

In Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Suriya, Mamitha was part of a major Tamil production that crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide within two days and later surpassed Rs 150 crore, according to reports.

With Bethlehem Kudumba Unit now crossing Rs 109 crore, Mamitha is strengthening her position as one of the most commercially successful young actresses working across Malayalam and Tamil cinema.

From her breakthrough as Reenu in Premalu to sharing the screen with stars including Suriya, Vijay and Nivin Pauly, her career has expanded rapidly across industries.

Mamitha’s recent run also reflects the growing demand for young performers who can connect with audiences beyond a single language or film industry. With another major worldwide success added to her name, the actress is steadily establishing herself as a prominent new-generation star in South Indian cinema.

This underlines her growing box-office appeal. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit suggests that her much-discussed rise is turning into a sustained commercial run.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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