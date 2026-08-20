Mamitha’s Suriya film success marks another milestone in her rise as a South Indian star
Dubai: Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju is rapidly establishing herself as one of South Indian cinema’s most promising young stars, with a remarkable run of commercially successful films in just a few years.
Her breakthrough came with Premalu, the 2024 Malayalam romantic comedy directed by Girish A D. Starring alongside Naslen, Mamitha played Reenu and became one of the film’s biggest attractions. Premalu went on to gross more than Rs 100 crore worldwide, with reported global collections of around Rs 136 crore.
Mamitha followed that success with the Tamil film Dude, starring opposite Pradeep Ranganathan. Released in 2025, the romantic comedy also crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide, giving the actress her second Rs 100-crore grosser.
Mamitha also featured in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, his final film before his move into full-time politics. Directed by H Vinoth, the action drama released in July and became another major commercial success. The film has crossed Rs 323 crore worldwide, according to the latest box-office reports.
Now, her latest release, Vishwanath & Sons, has taken that success to another level. Directed by Venky Atluri and headlined by Tamil star Suriya, the film was released in theatres on August 14, 2026. It crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide within two days, according to the production house, and has since moved beyond the Rs 150-crore milestone.
The film marks an important step in Mamitha’s career as she takes on a prominent role in a major Tamil production opposite Suriya. Her performance has also received attention from audiences, with the actress recently speaking about the positive response to her character.
Mamitha’s commercial run is set to continue with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, an upcoming Malayalam romantic comedy directed by Premalu fame Girish AD. The makers recently unveiled the trailer, offering a glimpse into Nivin Pauly’s Justin and Mamitha’s Ashley. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 21 as an Onam release, adding another much-anticipated project to the actress’s growing filmography.
With Premalu, Dude, Jana Nayagan and now Vishwanath & Sons, Mamitha has been part of four major commercial successes in a remarkably short span.
The achievement underlines her growing appeal across Malayalam and Tamil cinema — and signals that her journey from promising newcomer to South Indian box-office favourite is gathering pace. From a Malayalam breakthrough to prominent roles alongside Tamil superstars Vijay and Suriya, Mamitha Baiju is fast becoming one of South Indian cinema’s most recognizable young faces.