Maa Inti Bangaaram has crossed ₹25 crore worldwide in just two days of release
Dubai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action comedy Maa Inti Bangaaram is off to a flying start, and the industry is taking notice. The film collected ₹25 crore gross worldwide in its first two days, marking Samantha's strongest opening as a solo lead and her first theatrical release in three years.
Among those celebrating was Nayanthara, who took to her Instagram Stories to send a public shoutout to Samantha. "You deserve all the success," the actor wrote.
According to Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected ₹13 crore net in India over its first two days. Overseas, the film has already crossed $1 million gross in the same window, pushing the combined worldwide gross past the ₹25 crore mark.
The opening day figures are particularly notable. The film's day one haul surpassed the first-day collections of Samantha's previous solo openers including Yashoda, which had collected ₹3.06 crore net on its first day back in 2022. It also beat the opening day numbers of films like Ghaati and The Girlfriend.
In an Instagram post after the opening, Samantha reflected on what the numbers meant to her. She said seeing a film open so strongly on day one was humbling, and that she was glad audiences were showing up for a film regardless of whether it is male-led or female-led.
She particularly highlighted the female audience turnout, noting that for years the assumption has been that theatrical openings are driven primarily by male audiences. "It's wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve," she wrote, signing off with, "Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa."
Directed by Nandini Reddy and created by Raj Nidimoru, the film follows a woman who enters a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law. She appears composed and obedient, but she is hiding something. When her past resurfaces, she has to protect the very family that does not fully trust her, all without revealing who she really is.
The film is produced by Samantha, Raj and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under their banner Tralala Moving Pictures. The cast also includes Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi and Manjusha Mukkavilli.
For Samantha, the strong opening comes at a particularly eventful time in her personal life, with pregnancy speculation swirling after her December 2025 marriage to Raj Nidimoru.
Nayanthara, meanwhile, will next be seen in Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, which locked in an August 26 worldwide release earlier today after multiple delays.