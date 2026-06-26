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Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she was 'cancelled and written off' before Maa Inti Bangaaram: 'I've seen the worst lows'

The actress recalled how people said she was 'done' as a heroine'

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Samantha Ruth Prabhu taking on Maa Inti Bangaaram was a risk she felt she had to take, as she did not want to be confined to a particular image as an actor.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu taking on Maa Inti Bangaaram was a risk she felt she had to take, as she did not want to be confined to a particular image as an actor.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she's in a very different place today than she was a few years ago. As Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its successful run at the box office, the actor reflected on a period marked by health struggles, career uncertainty and personal change.

Speaking at the film's success meet in Hyderabad, as quoted by multiple Indian outlets, Samantha said taking on Maa Inti Bangaaram was a risk she felt she had to take, as she did not want to be confined to a particular image as an actor.

She also spoke about how much has changed in her life, with people now congratulating her on the film's success, her marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and her pregnancy.

"Everybody congratulates me on my triple success today, but I've seen the worst lows, and I've seen many people write me off and cancel me. Saying, Samantha aipoindi (is done). It'll be difficult to see her as a heroine. It didn't discourage me, but that was the truth for a certain period of time. Personally, I've always been someone who fights back. This was a challenge I took up. I wanted to fight back, I wanted to give it my all. I was supported so well to give my best," she said.

When a reporter suggested that the film's success showed audiences had always been waiting for her return, Samantha explained why she had felt differently at the time.

"I did not have films for three years, when I used to have at least three releases per year. Out of them, at least one would be a blockbuster. So, when you're in that race, suddenly, for three years, there was sickness, health issues, no films, and anyone would believe whatever happens. It's a moment of weakness; you question everything. You question what is possible, what is the truth? There will be moments of lows for anyone. Whether you choose to live in that low or you choose to overcome it," she said.

Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after years of dating, and the couple announced their separation in 2021. In 2022, she revealed she had been diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disorder, prompting her to take a break from work while focusing on her health.

She was last seen in the 2023 films Shakuntalam and Kushi, before returning in the 2024 Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

In December 2025, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru made their relationship official during a yogic ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Maa Inti Bangaaram has crossed ₹50 crore worldwide in less than a week, and at the same press meet, Samantha confirmed she is expecting her first child and will be taking maternity leave.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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