"I did not have films for three years, when I used to have at least three releases per year. Out of them, at least one would be a blockbuster. So, when you're in that race, suddenly, for three years, there was sickness, health issues, no films, and anyone would believe whatever happens. It's a moment of weakness; you question everything. You question what is possible, what is the truth? There will be moments of lows for anyone. Whether you choose to live in that low or you choose to overcome it," she said.