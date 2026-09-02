Mamitha Baiju hospitalised with severe fever, cancels Australia visit

Mamitha was due to attend an Onam celebration in Australia as chief guest
Dubai: Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju has been hospitalised after developing a severe fever, forcing her to cancel a planned visit to Australia this week.
Mamitha was scheduled to attend an Onam celebration organised by the Clyde Malayali Association, where she was expected to be the chief guest. However, the actress said she is currently undergoing treatment in hospital and will not be able to make the trip.
In a message to the organisers, Mamitha said she would have attended the event if her health had permitted. Doctors, however, have advised her to rest completely.
The actress also revealed that she has been experiencing body pain and allergies, while her asthma has made travelling impossible at the moment.
Expressing her disappointment, Mamitha said she had no choice but to cancel her trip to Australia. She apologised to the organisers and members of the Malayali community who had been looking forward to her appearance.
She added that she had genuinely wanted to be part of the celebration and hoped she would get another opportunity to visit Australia and meet the community.
Mamitha is currently enjoying one of the strongest phases of her young career. Her latest Malayalam release, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, in which she stars opposite Nivin Pauly, has emerged as a major Onam-season success.
The Girish A.D.-directed romantic comedy has reportedly grossed around Rs 215.20 crore worldwide by its 12th day, although the makers have not officially confirmed the figure. The milestone has given Mamitha a reported hat-trick of Rs 200-crore-plus worldwide grossers in 2026, alongside Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Suriya-starrer Vishwanath & Sons.
Mamitha’s rise has been remarkably quick. She first gained widespread recognition as Reenu in Girish A.D.’s 2024 romantic comedy Premalu, opposite Naslen. The film became a major commercial success, reportedly grossing around Rs 136 crore worldwide.
She subsequently expanded into Tamil cinema with Dude, which crossed the Rs 100-crore worldwide mark. Her career gained further momentum with Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, followed by Vishwanath & Sons, in which she shared the screen with Suriya. The latter crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide within two days and subsequently moved beyond the Rs 150-crore mark, according to reports.
With Bethlehem Kudumba Unit now joining that successful run, Mamitha has moved rapidly from a promising Malayalam newcomer to one of the most prominent young faces in South Indian cinema.
Her reported three Rs 200-crore-plus films in just 50 days underline the scale of that rise, with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit becoming the latest major milestone in her career.