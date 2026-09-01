Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has grossed around Rs205.20 crore worldwide by its 11th day
Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju is enjoying an impressive box-office run, with three of her films reportedly crossing the Rs200 crore mark worldwide within just 50 days.
The latest film to achieve the milestone is Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, the Malayalam romantic comedy starring Mamitha alongside Nivin Pauly. Directed by Girish AD, the film was released on August 21 and has continued to perform strongly at the worldwide box office.
According to industry estimates, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has grossed around Rs205.20 crore worldwide by its 11th day. The film’s makers have not officially confirmed the figure.
The achievement gives Mamitha a reported hat-trick of Rs200 crore-plus grossers, with her other films being Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, and Vishwanath & Sons, featuring Suriya.
Mamitha Baiju is being described as the only Indian actress to have featured in three films that crossed the Rs200 crore worldwide gross mark in 2026.
Mamitha’s rise has been rapid. She first gained widespread recognition with Premalu, the 2024 Malayalam romantic comedy that became a major commercial success and established her as one of the industry’s most promising young actors.
Since then, she has expanded her presence beyond Malayalam cinema, sharing screen space with leading Tamil stars including Vijay and Suriya. Her growing filmography has also seen her take on prominent roles in commercially successful projects across the South Indian film industry.
With three major box-office successes reportedly arriving within just 50 days, Mamitha has strengthened her position as one of the most prominent young actresses in South Indian cinema.
The run also marks a significant progression from her breakthrough with Premalu, underlining how quickly the 24-year-old actor has moved from a promising Malayalam talent to a star with a growing pan-South Indian presence.