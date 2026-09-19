After Rs3 billion success, ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ makers announce next film ‘Picnic’

After Premalu, Bethlehem success, Bhavana Studios unveils next venture ‘Picnic’
Malayalam production house Bhavana Studios has announced Picnic, a family entertainer set for worldwide theatrical release on January 14, 2027. The film marks the directorial debut of Kiran Josey, who previously co-wrote the studio’s Premalu and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.
The announcement comes after the success of the two films, with Bhavana Studios saying Premalu grossed ₹136 crore worldwide, while Bethlehem Kudumba Unit crossed ₹300 crore (₹3 billion).
Josey has co-written Picnic with Anuraj O.B. Young actor Sandeep Pradeep will play the lead role, following appearances in films including Padakkalam and Ekko.
The cast also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Dileesh Pothan, Sujin Sreedharan, Akshatha Ajith and Reshma Jose, among others.
The film is produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran under Bhavana Studios.
Adarsh Sadanandan is the cinematographer, Sanath Sivaraj is the editor and Govind Vasantha has composed the music. Vivek Kalathil is the production designer, while Ashish Nambiar is handling costumes and Ronex Xavier is the makeup artist.
Suhail Koya has written the lyrics. Sound design is by Shankaran K.S. and K.C. Siddharthan, with Vishnu Sujathan handling the final mix.
Egwhite VFX is handling the visual effects, while Color Planet Studios is responsible for DI and Srik Varier for colour grading.
Picnic is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on January 14, 2027.
Benny Kattappana and Jose Vijay are the executive producers, with Jamsheer Purakkattiri serving as production controller and Aneesh George as chief associate director.
The announcement comes as Bhavana Studios celebrates the box-office performance of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which crossed ₹300 crore worldwide following its August 21 release, according to the production house.
Directed by Girish A.D., the Malayalam romantic comedy-drama stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan, Shyam Mohan and Srindaa. Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran also feature in pivotal roles.
The film was released in Malayalam on August 21, followed by its Tamil and Telugu versions on September 4. The production house says it became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.
A fictional short film featured in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Soulmates - Oru Saathukkudi Pranayam, was later released as a standalone short film on YouTube on August 30, directed by Girish A.D.
With Picnic, Bhavana Studios now turns to a new family entertainer, with the film set to arrive in cinemas worldwide in January 2027.