The film creates history by becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time
Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has created history as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, crossing the Rs300 crore mark worldwide and surpassing Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra.
The Girish A.D.-directed romantic comedy has reportedly grossed around Rs305 crore worldwide within 24 days of its August 21 release, according to the latest trade reports. Lokah, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, had finished its run with a reported worldwide gross of around Rs302.65 crore.
The achievement makes the Bethlehem Kudumba Unit only the second Malayalam film to enter the Rs 300 crore club. However, it has reached the milestone much faster than its predecessor. Lokah took around 45 days to cross Rs300 crore, while Bethlehem Kudumba Unit achieved the feat in just 24 days.
The film has also emerged as the biggest Malayalam grosser in Kerala. Its reported Kerala collection has crossed Rs132 crore, surpassing Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros, which had collected around Rs129.55 crore in the state.
The latest success comes after an extraordinary theatrical run. The film crossed Rs100 crore worldwide in just five days, Rs200 crore in 12 days, and Rs250 crore in 16 days, underscoring the strength of its word-of-mouth reception.
For Nivin Pauly, the film has become the biggest commercial success of his career. It also gives him a place among the Malayalam stars with films crossing both the ₹200 crore and Rs300 crore worldwide milestones.
Mamitha Baiju has another reason to celebrate. Following the success of Jana Nayagan and Vishwanath & Sons, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has added another reported Rs200-plus crore film to her recent filmography.
Gulf News had earlier reported that the film had crossed Rs205.20 crore worldwide on its 11th day.
Produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran under Bhavana Studios, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a romantic comedy about first love, second chances and relationships. Its success further strengthens Malayalam cinema’s remarkable box-office run in 2026.