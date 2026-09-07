Mammootty, Dhanush’s ‘Om’ unveils superstar’s ‘gold laced with copper’ avatar

The teaser introduces the Malayalam superstar as Burma Karthikeyan, a powerful gangster
Dubai: Mammootty marked his 75th birthday on Monday, September 7, with a special reveal from Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, as the makers unveiled the first glimpse of his character in the upcoming Tamil film.
The teaser introduces the Malayalam superstar as Burma Karthikeyan, a powerful gangster with ties to an international crime network under investigation by Interpol. Known locally as ‘Siya’, Karthikeyan is portrayed as a commanding, morally grey figure who does not present himself as a hero.
“I’m a smuggler, aren’t I? We can’t say I am a golden man. Perhaps a gold with a lot of impurities,” Mammootty’s character says in the teaser, offering a glimpse into the complexity of the role.
The footage also features Dhanush’s character working under Karthikeyan, hinting at an intriguing relationship between the two actors in the film.
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood brings Mammootty and Dhanush together for the first time in a notable Tamil film collaboration. Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela also play pivotal roles.
The film features music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K and editing by R Kalaivanan.
Produced by Shraddha Agarwal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag under Wunderbar Films and Rtake Studios, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16.
The character reveal adds another highlight to Mammootty’s 75th-birthday celebrations, underscoring the veteran actor’s continued willingness to take on challenging and unconventional roles