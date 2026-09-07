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Mammootty, Dhanush’s ‘Om’ unveils superstar’s ‘gold laced with copper’ avatar

The teaser introduces the Malayalam superstar as Burma Karthikeyan, a powerful gangster

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Mammootty and Dhanush share the frame in a still from the upcoming Tamil film ‘Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood’.
Mammootty and Dhanush share the frame in a still from the upcoming Tamil film ‘Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood’.

Dubai: Mammootty marked his 75th birthday on Monday, September 7, with a special reveal from Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, as the makers unveiled the first glimpse of his character in the upcoming Tamil film.

The teaser introduces the Malayalam superstar as Burma Karthikeyan, a powerful gangster with ties to an international crime network under investigation by Interpol. Known locally as ‘Siya’, Karthikeyan is portrayed as a commanding, morally grey figure who does not present himself as a hero.

“I’m a smuggler, aren’t I? We can’t say I am a golden man. Perhaps a gold with a lot of impurities,” Mammootty’s character says in the teaser, offering a glimpse into the complexity of the role.

The footage also features Dhanush’s character working under Karthikeyan, hinting at an intriguing relationship between the two actors in the film.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood brings Mammootty and Dhanush together for the first time in a notable Tamil film collaboration. Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela also play pivotal roles.

The film features music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K and editing by R Kalaivanan.

Produced by Shraddha Agarwal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag under Wunderbar Films and Rtake Studios, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16.

The character reveal adds another highlight to Mammootty’s 75th-birthday celebrations, underscoring the veteran actor’s continued willingness to take on challenging and unconventional roles

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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