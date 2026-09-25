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Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa trailer promises a tale of strength, fear and family

Lijomol Jose plays his wife in Balaji Tharaneetharan’s film, set for an October 1 release

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose in Baththa.
Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose in Baththa.

The trailer of Tamil film Baththa, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose, has been released, offering a glimpse into a character who is feared by many but reveals a very different side at home.

Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film has generated interest with its unusual take on the central character. Sethupathi plays Baththa, a man surrounded by stories of his extraordinary strength and bravery.

The trailer opens with children sharing exaggerated tales about Baththa. One claims he once broke the ribs of a man who challenged him and carried him away under his arm. Another says he broke open prison gates to escape, while a third insists that he even keeps a lion as a pet.

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These stories paint Baththa as an almost unstoppable figure. However, the trailer soon introduces a softer side that is known only to his wife, played by Lijomol Jose, and their daughter.

The contrast between Baththa's fearsome image and his gentle nature at home also provides much of the trailer's humour. In one scene, Baththa sings a song on his wedding night before reassuring his frightened wife that she need not be scared of him. She responds that she would not be afraid if he stopped singing.

Sethupathi shared the trailer on X, inviting fans to watch it and announcing the film's October 1 worldwide release.

Baththa is directed by Tharaneetharan, known for Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, and presented by filmmaker Atlee. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, with cinematography by Selvakumar S.K. and editing by R. Kalaivanan.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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