Maharaja: Why a film about a missing dustbin became one of Tamil cinema's biggest surprises

Beneath the thriller mechanics, Maharaja is ultimately built around a father-daughter relationship. Director Nithilan Saminathan, making his second feature after Kurangu Bommai, structured the film to blend action with family drama, and Sethupathi has spoken about how central that relationship was to what drew him to the project in the first place. Speaking to Variety, he described the experience of making the film simply. "We do all the films with so much fear and passion. We just wanted to do what we had imagined. We didn't expect this. Of course, I'm happy."