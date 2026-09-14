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Was dancing better than Mohanlal and Vijay? Kerala CM Satheesan on viral AI video

Kerala Chief Minister Satheesan has joined the fun surrounding a viral AI dance video

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Was dancing better than Mohanlal and Vijay? Kerala CM Satheesan on viral AI video
X/ANI

Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has joined the fun surrounding a viral AI-generated dance video featuring a digital version of him dancing alongside KSEB employees.

Reacting to the video, Satheesan jokingly said the AI version of himself appeared to dance better than Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and his friend, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

“I saw the video and found that I was dancing better than Mohanlal and my friend, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. I was stunned,” Satheesan said on Saturday.

The AI-generated clip has attracted widespread attention on Instagram, showing a digitally created Satheesan dancing alongside KSEB employees to ‘Ala Bolelo’, a song composed by Anirudh for the recently released Jailer 2.

The video was created and shared by an Instagram page known for posting AI-generated content for entertainment. The creators have included a disclaimer stating that the video is intended purely for entertainment and is not meant to insult or defame anyone.

The clip quickly went viral, reportedly crossing 10 million views within a few hours of being posted.

Satheesan's comments have added another layer of humour to a video that has already attracted thousands of reactions online, with users sharing and commenting on the AI-generated dance.

The video also highlights how AI-generated content is increasingly used to create humorous and highly realistic videos of celebrities and public figures that can quickly spread across social media.

Satheesan was speaking at a seminar organised jointly by the Kerala Judicial Academy and the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), where discussions included copyright protection in the film and music industries and challenges created by digital technology.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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