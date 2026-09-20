Accident response, boat race inauguration and sports rewards mark CM’s busy day
Ernakulam (Kerala): Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Sunday stopped his vehicle after noticing a young man who had been involved in an accident on Container Road in Ernakulam and came to his rescue.
Satheesan immediately stopped his vehicle after noticing the accident and extended assistance to the young man.
Later, Satheesan inaugurated the 89th Gothuruthu Boat Race, organised by the Gothuruthu Sports and Arts Club in connection with the Feast of the Holy Cross at Kadalvathuruth.
Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister remembered late journalist and his friend Jijo John Puthezhath, recalling his long association with the Gothuruthu boat race.
Satheesan said Jijo John Puthezhath had been a prominent presence at the boat race for nearly 25 years whenever the Chief Minister visited to watch the event.
He said Jijo would eagerly wait for the next boat race as soon as one race concluded and would proudly speak about the event to everyone.
Meanwhile, Sports Department Minister O.J. Jeneesh congratulated Vidarsha K. Vinod, the first Malayali woman shooter to win a silver medal in the women's 10-metre air rifle team event.
The Minister said the government would provide government jobs to Asian Games medal winners.
He said rewards for medal winners had been announced even before the athletes left for the competition, unlike in previous years.
A cash reward of Rs 50 lakh has been announced for a gold medal, Rs 30 lakh for silver and Rs 20 lakh for bronze. Special rewards will also be given to the athletes' coaches.
The Sports Department has also taken steps to provide an advance of Rs 1 lakh each towards travel expenses to the 29 Malayali athletes participating in the Asian Games.
Jeneesh also highlighted the Gothuruthu boat race as a major example of religious harmony in the region.
Hibi Eden MP, Paravur Block Panchayat President P.R. Saijan and others attended the programme.