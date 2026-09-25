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UAE businessman surprises employees with iPhones after chocolate twist

The employees who initially received chocolates are later handed iPhones

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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A UAE businessman surprises employees with iPhones after initially giving some chocolate gift boxes. The employees' reactions were captured in a viral video.
A UAE businessman surprises employees with iPhones after initially giving some chocolate gift boxes. The employees' reactions were captured in a viral video.
Instagram/Nishad Hussain

Dubai: A UAE businessman has delighted his employees with an unexpected gift surprise that has gone viral on social media.

In a video shared online, employees are seen choosing gift boxes placed on a table, unaware of what is inside. Some open their boxes to find iPhones, while others discover chocolate bars.

But the surprise does not end there

The employees who initially received chocolates are later handed iPhones, ensuring that everyone gets the same gift. Their reactions, from initial disappointment to smiles and excitement, are captured in the video.

The clip was shared by UAE entrepreneur Nishad Hussain and his wife, Haseena Nishad, who is the managing director of the business. The couple's gesture has attracted attention online, with viewers praising the way the employees were included in the final surprise.

In the caption accompanying the video, Haseena Nishad said she believed that true success came from employees' dedication, positive spirit and collective strength.

She also encouraged the team to believe in their potential, embrace opportunities to grow and continue supporting one another.

The video has since been widely shared, with many social media users reacting to the employees' expressions as they realise that those who picked chocolate boxes would also receive an iPhone.

What begins as a simple gift-box activity ultimately turns into a feel-good moment, with every employee leaving with an iPhone.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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