UAE businessman surprises employees with iPhones after chocolate twist

The employees who initially received chocolates are later handed iPhones
Dubai: A UAE businessman has delighted his employees with an unexpected gift surprise that has gone viral on social media.
In a video shared online, employees are seen choosing gift boxes placed on a table, unaware of what is inside. Some open their boxes to find iPhones, while others discover chocolate bars.
The employees who initially received chocolates are later handed iPhones, ensuring that everyone gets the same gift. Their reactions, from initial disappointment to smiles and excitement, are captured in the video.
The clip was shared by UAE entrepreneur Nishad Hussain and his wife, Haseena Nishad, who is the managing director of the business. The couple's gesture has attracted attention online, with viewers praising the way the employees were included in the final surprise.
In the caption accompanying the video, Haseena Nishad said she believed that true success came from employees' dedication, positive spirit and collective strength.
She also encouraged the team to believe in their potential, embrace opportunities to grow and continue supporting one another.
The video has since been widely shared, with many social media users reacting to the employees' expressions as they realise that those who picked chocolate boxes would also receive an iPhone.
What begins as a simple gift-box activity ultimately turns into a feel-good moment, with every employee leaving with an iPhone.