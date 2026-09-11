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Poor mobile signal for two years? Villagers tie telecom worker to tower

Video shows unusual protest over poor calls, internet before police arrive

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Telecom worker allegedly detained at tower site as unusual connectivity protest goes viral in India.
Telecom worker allegedly detained at tower site as unusual connectivity protest goes viral in India.
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How angry can a village get about bad mobile reception?

In one Indian village, residents were apparently angry enough to tie a telecom worker to a tower.

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Residents of Hardauli village in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly detained the technician after becoming frustrated over persistent problems with mobile calls and internet access.

The unusual protest was captured on video and has since spread online.

Residents said a mobile tower had been installed in the area about two years earlier but claimed connectivity problems continued despite repeated complaints.

When a telecom worker arrived at the site on Thursday, some villagers allegedly detained him and tied him to a structure at the tower compound.

Police called to the scene

Local reports say police subsequently arrived and freed the worker.

Inspector Shailesh Singh said police had learned of the incident and were looking into what happened.

At the time of initial reporting, police said no formal complaint had been submitted.

The circumstances surrounding the viral video therefore remain under investigation.

Some subsequent reports have claimed the technician himself suggested the unusual protest to draw his company's attention to the village's connectivity problems.

That claim has not been independently established, and the earlier local reports describe villagers detaining the worker.

What does appear consistent across reports is the complaint behind the confrontation: villagers say they have been struggling with unreliable calls and internet access for roughly two years.

For a community increasingly dependent on mobile connectivity for everything from communication to digital payments, frustration had been building for some time.

This time, the signal problem got someone's attention.

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