GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Delivery 'scam': Bengaluru techie gets tile piece instead of Rs185,000 smartphone

Accused places a piece of tile roughly equal in weight to the phone

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
The victim has been identified as Premanand, a senior techie.
The victim has been identified as Premanand, a senior techie.
IANS

Bengaluru A software engineer has filed a complaint with the Kumaraswamy Layout police station in Bengaluru after falling victim to a delivery "scam", in which he allegedly received a piece of tile instead of a mobile phone worth Rs185,000.

The victim has been identified as Premanand, a senior techie.

According to the complaint, he had purchased a Samsung Z Fold mobile phone worth Rs1.85 lakh through the Amazon app and made full payment during Diwali. The order was delivered to him on the scheduled date.

However, Premanand was shocked to find a piece of tile inside the package instead of the phone. When he tried contacting the delivery boy, there was no response. He immediately filed a complaint through the National Cyber Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Premanand stated that the accused had placed a piece of tile roughly equal in weight to the phone, which is why he did not suspect anything while accepting the delivery. He also recorded a video while opening the sealed box.

Premanand explained, "I had placed the order on Amazon and received a message stating that the product would be delivered on October 20. However, the package was delivered a day earlier, on October 19. They asked for the OTP, and it was not an open-box delivery. After giving the OTP and receiving the package, I later opened it to find a piece of tile instead of the phone."

"It came in a sealed pack. Both the Amazon cover and the mobile box appeared original. But instead of the phone, there was a tile inside. I recorded a video while opening the package from the beginning. I also contacted Amazon customer care and reported the fraud. They assured me that the matter would be resolved within four to five days," he added.

The techie has handed over the video recordings and documents to the police. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Related Topics:
crimeindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Illustrative image. The court described Elipe’s actions as a serious breach of trust by a healthcare professional.

Indian nurse jailed, caned for molesting male visitor

1m read
For illustrative purposes only

Man asks old woman for glass of water, then robs her

1m read
Bengaluru police personnel during the arrest of the accused engineering student.

Bengaluru student held for rape of senior on campus

1m read
The Royal Oman Police urged residents to remain vigilant against online scams and to report suspicious activity. Illustrative image.

Oman arrests six expats in social media blackmail scam

1m read