It is important for residents to communicate with the Department in case they face any case of commercial fraud. It is also necessary to keep a bill after purchasing, which is a reference to the consumer and a guarantor of their rights, if they wish to file a complaint. Besides, SEDD offers several channels to receive complaints - the call center at 80080000 or through the consumer protection website www.shjconsumer.ae. Similarly, they can place the complaints through SEDD smart applications.