Abu Dhabi Police reiterate warning of rising online and phone scams

Residents urged to protect personal data, verify sources before sharing or clicking links

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Video advised residents about new and deceptive fraud methods used by scammers
Abu Dhabi Police have reiterated their warning to the public to remain vigilant against evolving online and phone scams, as part of ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime.

In a video message shared by the force, Lieutenant Colonel Ali Faris Al Nuaimi, Head of the Cybercrime Department at Abu Dhabi Police, advised residents about new and deceptive fraud methods used by scammers to steal personal and financial information.

He urged the public not to share any personal or banking details over the phone or online and to avoid clicking on links or advertisements before confirming their authenticity.

Lt. Col. Al Nuaimi also warned against falling for “too-good-to-be-true” offers, noting that such schemes are often tools for fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting victims.

“Always stay alert and aware,” he said. “Your awareness is the first line of defence against scammers.” Abu Dhabi Police continue to call on residents to report any suspicious messages, calls, or online activities through official channels.

