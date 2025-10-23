Abu Dhabi Police deny rumours about 'red pills' in schools

Brigadier Al Dhaheri also called on society to treat recovering drug users with compassion and understanding. “We must not reject or stigmatize rehabilitated addicts,” he said. “On the contrary, we should embrace them with kindness and humanity to support their reintegration into society. We have observed that some recovering addicts relapse due to negative attitudes or rejection from those around them. Society must not treat them as outcasts, as such treatment hinders their recovery and often pushes them back toward addiction. The post-rehabilitation phase is, in fact, more critical than the treatment phase itself.”

Addressing the latest rumours about “red pills” in schools, Abu Dhabi Police clarified that certain individuals are photographing colorful, ordinary pills and spreading fabricated claims that they are being distributed among students. “We assure everyone that these are false and misleading claims—there are no such pills in our schools,” Al Dhaheri said. “We urge the public not to be misled by social media rumours and to always verify information through official channels. Our schools and universities are safe and completely free from such dangerous substances.”

Al Dhaheri continued: “The UAE has achieved remarkable global success across all sectors, guided by the wisdom of our leadership. However, success attracts critics—those who cannot harm the UAE except through spreading lies and rumours. These individuals and organized electronic groups aim to create confusion and destabilize public opinion. We urge the community: do not believe these falsehoods. Always rely on official, trustworthy sources. The level of transparency between the security authorities and society is very high, and there is deep mutual trust between the Ministry of Interior, the police, and the public.”

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.