Town hall in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena turns emotional as CEO’s surprise comes as SMS
Abu Dhabi: What was planned as a leadership address turned into a moment of recognition for thousands of frontline healthcare workers with a UAE-based healthcare group as they were surprised with the announcement of a Dh15 million reward fund.
Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, announced the financial appreciation fund during a group-wide town hall attended by more than 8,500 employees at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night, a video released by the group showed.
During the speech, Dr Shamsheer announced the ‘BurjeelProud’ recognition initiative. "We are extending a special financial recognition to our teams. We have set aside Dh15 million for this initiative with a clear intent," he said to huge applause by the frontline staff across the arena.
“By the time I conclude, I'm sure many of you would have received an SMS…and soon you will see that reflected in your bank statement," he said as the footage showed the employees looking at their phones to be surprised with the SMS notifications confirming their inclusion, eliciting loud applauses, cheers and handshakes
"Please let’s make Burjeel proud, and let's make the UAE proud,” Dr Shamsheer added.
In a statement issued on Monday, the group said close to 10,000 frontline employees will benefit from the initiative, with the first phase covering nearly 85 per cent of Burjeel’s nursing, allied health, patient care, operations, and support teams. The financial recognition is expected to be equivalent to half a month to one month of basic salary, depending on role and category.
It said the initiative is not performance-linked or department-specific but positioned as a collective acknowledgment of those delivering care every day, often under intense pressure.
“These are the people who respond in real time, who hold standards when the pressure rises, and who carry responsibility quietly,” said the Indian expat business leader from Kerala.
Dr Shamsheer reflected on the role of the UAE in Burjeel’s journey, describing the recognition as a moment of responsibility and giving back.
“This country gave us the opportunity to grow. And when a country gives you that opportunity, you carry a responsibility to give back with action. I would not be standing here if you were not there on the ground,” he told frontline employees.
The group said the recognition announcement forms part of Burjeel Holdings’ transition into its next phase, referred to as Burjeel 2.0, which places emphasis on execution discipline, clinical excellence, and people-led growth.
During the same address, Dr Shamsheer also outlined a long-term vision to transform Burjeel Medical City into a next-generation medical city ecosystem in Mohammed Bin Zayed City by 2030.
The expansion aims to move beyond a traditional hospital model by integrating complex care, research, medical education, and patient experience within a single ecosystem.
“I still remember standing with a small model of Burjeel Medical City and sharing that vision with the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his visit as the Crown Prince in 2016. It was only a dream then. Over time, it became a reality. With this next phase, we want to shape the future of healthcare in Abu Dhabi,” he said.
The expansion aligns closely with Abu Dhabi’s long-term healthcare strategy, which prioritises integrated care models, advanced research capabilities, and patient-centred systems, the group stated.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox