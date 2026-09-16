Watch Sidharth Malhotra take on a forest full of dark forces in the new Vvaan trailer

The Vvaan trailer pits an ancient forest and its traditions against unchecked development
Dubai: The trailer for Vvaan: Force of the Forest has arrived, giving audiences their fullest look yet at Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming supernatural thriller. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film centres on a reluctant hero drawn into a battle to protect an ancient forest and the traditions tied to it, and it's set to release in cinemas on September 25.
The trailer opens by introducing the Bhuttakas, described as dark forces of nature bound to the forest. According to the legend the film builds its story around, no one who enters after nightfall comes out alive. That warning sits at the centre of everything that follows.
Away from the forest, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's characters are shown living a settled, ordinary life in Mumbai as a married couple. Their return to the village, prompted by Chhath Puja, is what pulls them back into the world the legend belongs to.
Once back in the village, the trailer shifts toward its central conflict. Sunil Grover's character is shown trying to convince locals to allow him to cut down trees in the Vvaan Devi forest, clearing the way for new construction and development. Several villagers resist, unwilling to give their consent, setting up a clash between the forest's spiritual significance and the pressure to modernise the land around it.
That tension, between progress and preservation, forms the backbone of the trailer, with faith and tradition positioned directly against the promise of development.
Despite being explicitly warned against it, Sidharth's character is shown travelling through the forest at night. What follows blends action with supernatural imagery, as he's injured during the journey and experiences what plays out as a revelation: that he was meant to protect this same forest in a past life.
From there, the trailer moves into more direct confrontation, showing Sidharth's character taking on goons as he fights to defend the forest and everything it represents. Between the past-life reveal, the supernatural elements and the standoff between development and tradition, the trailer covers a wide range of ground in a short runtime.
Speaking earlier at the film's release slate event on Prime Video, Tamannaah reflected on finally getting the chance to work with her co-star. "Sid was a long, long dream, and I'm very happy that I've had the chance to collaborate with him. I think he's a really fine actor," she said. On the project itself, she added, "I have to say, it's been a long time since I heard a script which I grew up loving and also has a strong soul at its heart."
Vvaan: Force of the Forest marks Sidharth Malhotra's next big-screen outing following Param Sundari, in which he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film opens in theatres on September 25.
Alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the cast includes Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni. The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand serving as both cinematographer and visual director. It's produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.