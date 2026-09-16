Watch Sidharth Malhotra take on a forest full of dark forces in the new Vvaan trailer

Speaking earlier at the film's release slate event on Prime Video, Tamannaah reflected on finally getting the chance to work with her co-star. "Sid was a long, long dream, and I'm very happy that I've had the chance to collaborate with him. I think he's a really fine actor," she said. On the project itself, she added, "I have to say, it's been a long time since I heard a script which I grew up loving and also has a strong soul at its heart."