Vvaan box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra scores his biggest opening weekend since 2015

Only two of his films have opened bigger: Brothers (Rs 52 crore) and Ek Villain (Rs 50.65 crore). Vvaan has also overtaken the opening of his 2012 debut, Student of the Year (Rs 30 crore). In just three days, it has earned more than the entire domestic runs of Aiyaary (Rs 30.59 crore) and Jabariya Jodi (Rs 25.24 crore). Next in its sights is A Gentleman, whose lifetime total of Rs 38.33 crore looks likely to fall within days.