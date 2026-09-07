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Mirzapur: The Movie storms past Rs 1.3 billion worldwide, silences sceptics after grand opening weekend

Fan-fuelled Mirzapur spin-off defies star power, races past Rs 100 crore mark

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Mirzapur: The Movie storms past Rs 1.3 billion worldwide, silences sceptics after grand opening weekend

Turns out you don't need a marquee name to pack theatres, you just need Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya and three seasons of pent-up fan demand. Gurmeet Singh's Mirzapur: The Movie is standing at the doorstep of a Rs 100 crore domestic haul, and it's set to walk through on day 4, its first Monday in theatres.

The weekend, by the numbers

Sunday was the film's best single day yet: Rs 36 crore from 11,344 shows, up 12.5% from Saturday's Rs 32 crore (11,256 screens). That, in turn, built on an opening day of Rs 25.75 crore across 11,135 shows on Friday. Add it all up and the gross opening weekend comes to Rs 112.35 crore.

Net collections domestically sit at Rs 93.75 crore, with the Hindi version doing virtually all the heavy lifting — the Telugu dub has chipped in just Rs 75 lakh, per Sacnilk. That leaves the film roughly Rs 6 crore short of the coveted century, a gap it should close on Monday despite the usual weekday slowdown, given how it's trending.

The global picture is even rosier: with Rs 7 crore added overseas on Sunday, international earnings for the weekend touch Rs 20 crore, pushing the worldwide total to Rs 132.35 crore already.

Silencing the sceptics

Before release, plenty of trade watchers wrote this off as a glorified TV extension. The opening day numbers put that theory to bed, with Mirzapur logging the third-biggest domestic opening of 2026. Without a single bankable star in its cast, it out-earned Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 (Rs 22 crore opening) and Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle (Rs 15.25 crore), landing behind only Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 99.10 crore) and the Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan starrer Border 2 (Rs 30 crore).

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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