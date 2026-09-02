What to watch in UAE cinemas and OTT this week: Mirzapur The Movie, I'm Game and Gandhari

If heights make your palms sweat, maybe skip this one, or watch it precisely because they do. Still reeling from the loss of her sister, Jax forms an unexpected bond with her sister's fearless best friend, and the two decide to take on one of the most terrifying routes in Thailand: a narrow plank walk across Mount Kwan. Then a rockslide hits, stranding them thousands of feet above the ground with nowhere to go but through. Vertigo-inducing, nerve-shredding, and not for the faint of heart.