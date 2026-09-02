What to watch in UAE cinemas and OTT this week: Mirzapur The Movie, I'm Game and Gandhari

Grit, grief and gallows humour power this week’s UAE cinema and OTT lineup
New month, new lineup, and this week's slate is basically a buffet of unbridled chaos, a gambler tempting fate, a mother clawing her way through the underworld, a stranded climber dangling 3,000 feet in the air, and a Cold War pilot who somehow lands in the world's strangest buddy comedy. Grab your popcorn (or your remote), here's what's worth your time.
In theatres: 3 September 2026 | Malayalam Starring: Antony Varghese, Dulquer Salmaan, Kayadu Lohar
Meet a man who is basically married to Lady Luck. He'll bet on anything, trust nothing but the odds, and naturally, that habit is about to blow up in his face, spectacularly. One reckless wager sets off a chain reaction of chaos, twists, and near-misses that flip his entire life upside down.
In theatres: 3 September 2026 | English Starring: Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, Harriet Slater
If heights make your palms sweat, maybe skip this one, or watch it precisely because they do. Still reeling from the loss of her sister, Jax forms an unexpected bond with her sister's fearless best friend, and the two decide to take on one of the most terrifying routes in Thailand: a narrow plank walk across Mount Kwan. Then a rockslide hits, stranding them thousands of feet above the ground with nowhere to go but through. Vertigo-inducing, nerve-shredding, and not for the faint of heart.
In theatres: 3 September 2026 | English Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
When the Feds hit a wall, they do the unthinkable: bring in the mob. A young FBI agent is teamed up with a hitman with mafia ties, and together they're dragged into a manhunt where the line between "justice" and "revenge" gets blurrier with every scene.
In theatres: 4 September 2026 | Hindi Starring: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu
The throne of Mirzapur has always come with a body count, and this time the power struggle gets a new player. Between Akhandanand Tripathi holding the seat, Munna waiting in the wings, a rival don from Jaunpur, and the Guddu-Bablu duo who rewrote the rules of the game — enter Babban "Babua," a ruthless newcomer from Jaisalmer whose weapon of choice is a pair of scissors and whose past ties to Mirzapur run deep. Fans of the series know exactly what they're signing up for: blood, betrayal, and a battle for the crown that never really ends.
In theatres: 4 September 2026 | Hindi Starring: Pankaj Tripathi, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agarwal, Shreedhar Dubey
A palate cleanser after all that chaos — this one's a warm, feel-good story celebrating the unshakeable bond between people and their dogs. Bring tissues, not for the reason you'd expect.
Taapsee Pannu leads this gripping thriller as Bani, a mother who loses her sight while trying to save her daughter from traffickers aboard a train. Blind but far from broken, she throws herself into brutal training to hunt down the network that took her daughter, turning grief into one of the most relentless revenge missions you'll see on streaming this month.
It's 1987, the Cold War is in full swing, and Navy pilot Troy "Assassin" Kelly (Ryan Reynolds) just got ejected deep into enemy territory after a mission goes sideways. Enter Nikolai (Kenneth Branagh), a former KGB agent with a bizarre obsession with American pop culture, who decides to nurse Troy back to health instead of turning him in.
The Empire's gone, the New Republic is barely holding it together, and Din Djarin and Grogu are pulled into a rescue mission with very high stakes: saving Jabba's son from a pirate-run underworld. Along with a crew of Anzelan allies, the pair have to out-maneuver deadly traps — including a venomous Dragon Snake — to pull off the infiltration of a lifetime. Grogu, of course, gets his moment to shine with the Force front and center.