Somebody forgot to tell Mirzapur: The Movie that Mondays are supposed to be humbling. The film waltzed straight through the dreaded weekday slump and casually strolled past the Rs 100 crore mark in India, proof that Kaleen Bhaiya's kingdom still owns real estate in the box office too. The global picture is even rosier: with Rs 7 crore added overseas on Sunday, international earnings for the weekend touch Rs 20 crore, pushing the worldwide total to Rs 132.35 crore already.