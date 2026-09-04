Ticket buyers seem more than willing to prove the trade right. Prices at most tier-2 and tier-3 cinemas have stayed sensible, but things get spicier in the metros, some centres have blown past the Rs 1,000 mark, and premium night-show seats at DLF Mall of India in Noida are reportedly going for a staggering Rs 1,800. Watching the Tripathi-Pandit feud play out on the big screen, it turns out, comes at a price that would make even Kaleen Bhaiya wince.