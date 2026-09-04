Kaleen Bhaiya fandom powers Mirzapur movie to one of Bollywood’s biggest opens
Bollywood has a formula it swears by: Put a superstar's face on the poster, and the money follows. Mirzapur: The Movie is daring to break that rule, and early trade buzz suggests it might just get away with it.
According to Sacnilk, the film had collected Rs 3.18 crore net by early Day 1, playing across a massive 3,184 shows nationwide, with total India collections standing at Rs 3.75 crore gross. Final Day 1 numbers are still being tallied and expected later in the day, but the momentum was already visible well before release.
Advance bookings alone had sold 327,975 tickets for opening day across Hindi and Telugu 2D shows, pulling in an estimated Rs 9.19 crore excluding block seats, and a chunkier Rs 12.55 crore once block bookings were factored in.
According to Hindustan Times, trade insiders, riding that pre-release wave, had projected an opening day of around Rs 25 crore net in India, a number that would place the film among the biggest non-star-led openings in Bollywood history. It's interesting to note that there wasn't an A-lister star anchoring the marquee, it was just three seasons of gangster drama, a rabid fanbase, and apparently enough goodwill to move real money before the sun even set on release day.
Ticket buyers seem more than willing to prove the trade right. Prices at most tier-2 and tier-3 cinemas have stayed sensible, but things get spicier in the metros, some centres have blown past the Rs 1,000 mark, and premium night-show seats at DLF Mall of India in Noida are reportedly going for a staggering Rs 1,800. Watching the Tripathi-Pandit feud play out on the big screen, it turns out, comes at a price that would make even Kaleen Bhaiya wince.
The film also isn't done handing out surprises once the story wraps. Shriya Pilgaonkar, reprising her role as Sweety, took to social media with an unmistakably deliberate nudge, telling fans in no uncertain terms to stick around after the credits. There aren't details and we don't want to give hints beyond that, just enough mystery to have fans theorising in real time.