The film has overtaken Welcome to the Jungle and is closing in on Toxic's Hindi total
Dubai: Mirzapur: The Movie closed its first week in cinemas on the edge of a milestone few expected from a film adapted straight off a streaming series. By day six, its worldwide gross had crossed roughly Rs 193 crore, putting the Rs 200 crore mark within reach in its second weekend.
The film, led by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, has already overtaken Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle, reported at Rs 137 crore, and is closing in on the Hindi collection of Yash's Toxic, at Rs 143 crore. Trade watchers are treating it as one of the clearer examples yet of an OTT title translating into genuine theatrical business.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected a net Rs 12.55 crore in India on day six, screening across 10,705 shows. That takes its total India net to Rs 137.90 crore, with India gross now at Rs 164.48 crore.
Overseas, the film added roughly Rs 2 crore on day six, bringing its total overseas gross to Rs 29 crore. Combined with the domestic numbers, that puts the worldwide gross at approximately Rs 193 to 194 crore, still short of, though closing in on, the Rs 200 crore mark reported elsewhere.
The day six figure represents a clear slowdown from where the film started.
Day 1: Rs 25.75 crore net
Day 2: Rs 32 crore net
Day 3: Rs 36 crore net, the film's peak single day
Day 4: Rs 16 crore net
Day 5: Rs 15.60 crore net
Day 6: Rs 12.55 crore net
That's roughly a 65 per cent fall from the Sunday peak to Wednesday, a steep but not unusual weekday drop-off for a film that opened as strongly as this one did. Day one alone marked the fourth-highest Hindi opening of the year, and the film reached the Rs 100 crore net mark in India within just four days, making it the ninth Hindi release of 2026 to cross that threshold.
Despite the weekday slide, the lead built over the opening weekend has been large enough to carry the film comfortably toward Rs 200 crore heading into its second weekend, when a second wave of business typically arrives.
Mirzapur: The Movie is a spin-off of the Amazon Prime Video crime series of the same name, following its characters back into a world the makers describe as "the battle for Mirzapur's throne," as old enemies resurface and new threats emerge over the city's underworld.
Gurmeet Singh directs, marking his feature debut, from a script by Puneet Krishna. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi, alongside newer additions to the franchise including Jitendra Kumar.
The film released on 4 September, produced by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios.