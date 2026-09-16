Mirzapur The Movie nears Rs 3 billion worldwide, proves a streaming hit can rule a box office

Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur The Movie turns web hit into big-screen gold
Twelve days after its theatrical release, Mirzapur The Movie is closing in on the Rs 200 crore mark, turning the popular streaming franchise into a sizeable box-office success. The film has continued to draw audiences into its second week, with its total now at Rs 195.70 crore, according to the latest figures from Sacnilk. Worldwide, the film has grossed over Rs 281.14 crore.
Before release, trade estimates had put Mirzapur The Movie’s opening day at around Rs18-20 crore. The film went on to collect Rs 25.75 crore on day one, ahead of the opening-day figures reported for Saiyaara (Rs 22 crore) and Awarapan 2 (Rs 21.50 crore).
The film also gained momentum over its first weekend, recording its highest single-day collection of ₹36 crore on Sunday. It finished its first week with Rs 148.45 crore, giving it a strong base going into week two.
As expected, collections have eased in the second week, but the film has continued to add to its total. It opened the week with ₹9.50 crore, while the second weekend remained in double digits.
Monday brought the usual drop in weekday collections, with the film earning ₹5.50 crore, taking its cumulative total to ₹195.70 crore.
This leaves Mirzapur The Movie less than ₹5 crore short of the ₹200 crore milestone.
The film's performance marks a significant theatrical step for a franchise that built its audience on streaming. Mirzapur premiered as a web series in 2018 and went on to develop a large following across three seasons, with characters including Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya becoming closely associated with the show.
The theatrical release gave that established fanbase a chance to return to the world on the big screen, and the box-office numbers indicate that there was substantial interest in making that transition.
Set in 2018, Mirzapur The Movie explores an untold chapter from the timeline of the original series' first season. Rather than simply picking up after the events of the show, the film expands the existing universe through a prequel story.
It also brings the franchise's familiar mix of power struggles, betrayals and violence to theatres, with Guddu Pandit and the wider Mirzapur gang at the centre of the story.