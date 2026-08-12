Mirzapur movie trailer brings back Munna Bhaiya and Bablu: release date and cast

The Prime Video franchise leaves streaming behind for a theatrical story set in its past
Dubai: Eight years after it arrived on Prime Video, Mirzapur is going to the cinema.
The trailer landed on Tuesday and the film opens on 4 September, in Hindi and Telugu.
The cast list is doing more work than the trailer. Munna Bhaiya, killed at the end of season two, is back. So is Bablu Pandit, killed at the end of season one, now played by a different actor.
Release date: Friday 4 September 2026 Languages: Hindi and Telugu Format: Theatrical, not streaming Distributor: AA Films
The cinema release is the notable part. Mirzapur was one of Prime Video's foundational Indian titles, and taking it into theatres rather than commissioning a fourth season is a considerable bet by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, who present the film jointly.
No UAE date is confirmed, though Hindi releases of this scale usually land here on the same day or a day earlier.
Jitendra Kumar plays Bablu Pandit, the role Vikrant Massey originated in season one.
Massey has become a considerably bigger star since, and Kumar arrives with his own following from Panchayat. He has said he hopes Bablu earns the same affection audiences gave him for Jitu Bhaiyya.
He was candid about how he came to it. Asked about entering the Mirzapur universe, he said he started with necessity and now finds himself enjoying it, particularly the dialogue the series is known for.
Divyenndu returns as Munna, and was asked the obvious question at the trailer launch.
His answer was mostly a joke, and revealing anyway. "To begin with it was a mistake. Everyone agrees," he said. "The entry of someone happens if he went somewhere. I am a Hindi film hero. I am immortal and nothing can happen to me."
It suggests killing Munna off was regretted.
The makers have not explained the timeline. Amazon's framing says the film remains rooted in the world established in season one, and with both Bablu and Munna present, a prequel or a story set earlier in the chronology looks likely.
It opens with Kaleen Bhaiya on the only subject that matters in Mirzapur. Pankaj Tripathi's character explains that the throne cannot be taken through politics or family background, only through muscle power.
Ravi Kishan's character is shown going after that throne, which sets up the central conflict.
What follows is roughly two minutes of confrontation, gunfire and the specific register of dialogue that made the series quotable in the first place.
Farhan Akhtar was straightforward about it at the launch, and gave the credit to the audience.
"The viewers of this show, it is because of their love this has happened," he said. "They have supported the show from the time it was first released. Amazon took it across the world. People do ask about different films and sequels, but wherever I go, they always ask me when Mirzapur is coming."
He continued: "Ever since this film was announced, people have been asking when it will be released. So, it is the fans who have demanded this movie."
He also told a story about the show's origins that has aged rather well. Recalling writer Puneet Krishna's original pitch back before season one, Akhtar said the ideas were unusual enough that the team's first reaction was to doubt his sanity.
"When Puneet first came to us, our first instinct was to take him to a psychiatrist, but then we thought if we made the show, people could get into it," he said. "Guru and Puneet are the heroes of the show."
Guru is Gurmmeet Singh, who directs.
Pankaj Tripathi, whose Kaleen Bhaiya is the defining performance of the franchise, explained his approach.
"There is so much noise around us that even if there is a little silence, it feels powerful," he said. "We are living in the era of noise. It is just the depth. The words come out of the heart, they don't need volume."
Ali Fazal, returning as Guddu Pandit, described the character's arc as an attempt to protect something. "We have a child inside us, hopefully it's still there. We have to search him and save it from the bullets. That is what I tried to bring."
He also thanked the crew at some length, noting the team had become a family across three seasons and a film.
Shweta Tripathi Sharma, back as Golu Gupta, said: "Generally, we have seen the one who does violence starts out of necessity but later they enjoy it."
"The thing we have learnt from Mirzapur is whoever picks the path of violence, they get punishment for sure. So, Golu and Shweta both would like the audience to enjoy violence only on screen."
Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna, Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu Gupta.
Beyond them: Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Pramod Pathak, Shaji Chaudhary and Satendra Soni.
Ritesh Sidhwani says that is fine, which is a claim worth testing.
"It would be difficult to find people who have not seen the series," the producer said. "But if you haven't, I think the way Puneet has written it and bought it onto this big canvas along with Guru, I don't think you won't enjoy that experience even if you've not watched it. Maybe after watching the film, you'll go back and start watching the series."
Gurmmeet Singh directs. Puneet Krishna writes, having co-created the original with Karan Anshuman, which means the world is not being handed to an outsider for its cinema outing.
Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar produce under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani co-producing. Sanjay Kapoor shoots it and Wilson Pandat edits.
Three seasons sit on Prime Video. Season one arrived in November 2018 across nine episodes, season two in 2020, season three in 2024.
Season one is the essential one, since that is the world the film says it is returning to, and it is where both Bablu and Munna were still alive.