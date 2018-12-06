‘Mirzapur’ will return in 2019 for a second season, says actor Ali Fazal, who plays gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit in the Amazon Prime Video series.
“Hopefully early next year. We are hoping to bring you back to the world of ‘Mirzapur’. So early next year we would, but before season two, I have some film commitments to finish both her and abroad and yeah, then after that we will begin,” Fazal said in a statement.
‘Mirzapur’ is a nine-episode series produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Diveyndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi.
On the movie front, Fazal will next be seen in ‘Arranged Marraige’, directed by Pradeep Sarkar.