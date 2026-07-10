Dubai filmmaker Zenofar Fathima on horror, storytelling and The Reel Files Season 4

Zenofar Fathima is convinced real horror doesn’t come from monsters. “It comes from human emotions, insecurities, and choices,” says the award-winning Dubai-based journalist, film director, producer, actor, and entrepreneur. “Psychological horror allows us to explore anxiety, loneliness, social pressures, and moral dilemmas in a very honest way. It reflects the fears society often hides, making it one of the most powerful genres for storytelling.”

Zenofar should know. Her most recent directorial venture, The Reel Files Season 4, a horror anthology is set for launch, and if her previous works, highly acclaimed for superbly blending suspense with emotionally resonant storytelling, are any indication, this one too is going to leave viewers spellbound.

Much before psychological thrillers and award-winning festival films became part of her repertoire, Zenofar had discovered the transformative power of storytelling. Over the years, she has been creating cinema and hosting podcasts that do more than entertain. They provoke, question and inspire change, satisfying the activist in her.

Since 2018, Zenofar has written, produced and directed more than 20 short films that delve into some of society’s most uncomfortable yet urgent conversations. While The Peril and A Dark Tale earned critical appreciation for their deeply human portrayal of contemporary social realities, her trilogy of short films created during the Covid-19 pandemic garnered international recognition. Among the milestones in her creative journey was her collaboration with the legendary A R Rahman’s Expo City-based Firdaus Studio by A R Rahman on the meta-spiritual short film Ayah. It earned plaudits on the international film festival circuit, collecting accolades including Best Short Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

In another milestone moment, the teaser for her psychological thriller Specter: Black Out was showcased on the iconic billboards of Times Square, New York. “Stories have the power to heal, educate, and create conversations that people are often afraid to have,” the founder of Zen Film Productions says, adding that she stopped looking at filmmaking as a career when she saw how audiences were connecting emotionally with her works. “At that moment, I knew storytelling wasn’t just what I do; it was my purpose.”

The latest venture

The Reel Files Season 4 brings together an intriguing cast. Abdu Rozik, known globally for his music, boxing, television appearances, and social media presence, essays a role that reveals a side of him that audiences haven’t seen before.

Joining him is Emirati content creator and Chai with Ahmad host Ahmad Al Marzooqi, who debuts in a suspense-driven role — a striking departure from his public persona. To prepare, Ahmad sought guidance from celebrity friends including Kriti Sanon, Aditya Seal and Vivian Dsena. He also recently offered a glimpse of his screen presence in a high-profile promotional campaign for Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Then there’s entrepreneur and Dubai Bling star Ebraheem Al Samadi best known as the personality behind the globally recognised Forever Rose, Forever Rose Café and Forever OUD brands. Ebraheem embraces a darker, more enigmatic role that promises to surprise audiences.

Here are excerpts from an interview with the cinephile, Zenofar Fathima:

How did The Reel Files Season 4 come about?

Every season of The Reel Files has evolved with the audience, and Season 4 is our most ambitious yet. I wanted to push boundaries and bring together personalities people would never expect to see in a psychological thriller. The idea was to create a story that entertains while also making viewers question human behaviour, fear, and morality.

What made you cast Abdu Rozik, Ahmad Al Marzooqi, and Ebraheem Al Samadi in unexpected roles?

I don’t cast people based on their public image but on their potential. In Abdu, I saw innocence and emotional depth. In Ahmad, I saw intensity and authenticity. In Ebraheem, I saw charisma and a willingness to challenge himself. Sometimes the biggest surprise comes when you give people an opportunity to step outside the box everyone has placed them in.

Where do your best ideas come from?

My ideas usually come from real life — conversations, emotions, news stories, and human experiences. If an idea stays with me, keeps me awake, and sparks difficult questions, I know it’s worth pursuing. A great story isn’t just entertaining; it leaves an impact long after the credits roll.

What compels you to step into uncomfortable conversations?

Because silence often allows these issues to continue. Cinema has the power to create awareness, empathy, and change. If my films can start even one meaningful conversation or make someone feel seen and understood, then I’ve done my job as a storyteller.

What fascinated you about the psychological and supernatural dimensions of Specter: Black Out?

The real escape room isn’t a physical space. It’s the human mind. Fear, guilt, trauma and secrets can imprison us more effectively than any locked door. While the supernatural adds mystery, Specter: Black Out is ultimately about human choices. It asks: What happens when people are pushed to their emotional limits? Who do we become when our fears are exposed? And can we ever truly escape ourselves? Awards and recognition are wonderful milestones, but the most meaningful achievement has been proving to myself that dreams have no age, gender or boundaries. As a single mother and filmmaker, every success reflects years of perseverance and sacrifice. Seeing my work inspire others, especially women who dare to dream differently, remains my greatest reward.

What the stars say

Ahmad Al Marzooqi

Acting in The Reel Files S4 was a completely new experience. As the host of Chai with Ahmad, my job is to listen, react naturally and make guests comfortable enough to tell their story. Acting required the opposite. Instead of uncovering someone else's emotions, I had to create my own and step fully into a character.

I sought advice from several established actors, and they all shared the same message: don't try to act, be the character. That stayed with me. Instead of focusing on delivering lines perfectly, I concentrated on understanding the character..

Ebrahim Al Samadi

I believe growth comes from stepping outside your comfort zone. Reality television [like Dubai Bling] introduced people to who I am in real life, but acting allows me to challenge myself in a completely different way. Horror, especially, fascinated me because it pushes you emotionally and mentally. As an entrepreneur, I’m always looking for new challenges, and this one excited me. I wanted people to see a different side of me — not just as a businessman or someone from Dubai Bling, but as an actor capable of telling compelling stories.

Abdu Rozik

I’ve been blessed with fans around the world and everyone knows me for my warmth, humour and charisma. This time I wanted to explore my acting skills in this segment [horror].