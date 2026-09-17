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Preity Zinta, Priyadarshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty join reconstituted CBFC

The panel brings together professionals from cinema, TV, music, literature and theatre

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Bollywood actors Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi and Suniel Shetty, along with filmmaker Priyadarshan, have been named among the members of the reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Bollywood actors Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi and Suniel Shetty, along with filmmaker Priyadarshan, have been named among the members of the reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
AFP/IMDB

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has been reconstituted with 18 members, including actors Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi and Suniel Shetty, filmmaker Priyadarshan and Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the new board on Wednesday, September 16. The members will serve for three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The panel brings together professionals from cinema, television, music, literature and theatre. Other members include actors Manoj Joshi, Roopali Ganguly, Pallavi Joshi, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Nishigandha Wad; filmmakers Abhishek Jain and Neela Madhab Panda; producer Supriya Yarlagadda; singer Hansraj Hans; poet and writer Yatindra Mishra; film critic Vinod Anupam; theatre personality Waman Kendre; and writer Ramesh Patange.

According to ANI, Kendre and Patange are the only two members of the previous board retained in the newly constituted panel. The CBFC was last formally reconstituted in August 2017, with members continuing beyond their original terms until successors were appointed.

The new board will function under CBFC chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati, according to reports.

What is the CBFC?

The Central Board of Film Certification is India’s statutory film-certification body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It examines films intended for public exhibition and grants certification under the country’s film-certification laws and guidelines.

The latest reconstitution has been carried out under Section 3 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, read with Rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.

The appointment brings prominent figures from India’s entertainment and creative industries into the country’s film-certification framework.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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