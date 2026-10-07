When will Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi release? Here's where the film stands

The Galwan-inspired war drama hasn't been submitted to the CBFC according to Variety India
Dubai: Fans waiting for Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi will have to wait a little longer.
According to a new report by Variety India, the film is still in post-production. The makers have not yet finalised the cut, and the film has not been submitted to India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
A source told the outlet that work on the film is ongoing.
"Ravi Basrur (music composer) is currently working on the score at Octavia Studios, and the makers are yet to arrive at the final cut. The changes being asked for are being incorporated into the film; the final version is yet to be locked," the source said.
The film will only be sent to the CBFC once those changes are complete. A release date is expected to be decided after the final cut is locked and the certification process begins.
The report contradicts recent claims that the film would be screened for the CBFC soon and could release before the end of the year.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi was originally set to release on April 17, ahead of Eid, but was postponed. Since then, there has been plenty of speculation about a new date, with reports pointing to the Independence Day weekend in August and later to November. None of those dates were confirmed.
The film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Salman plays Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who was among those killed. Chitrangada Singh co-stars.
It was originally announced as Battle of Galwan, before being renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace in March. Explaining the change, Lakhia said the team had registered both titles from the start. "As we went through the journey of making our film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight," he said.
Several Indian outlets have since reported that parts of the film were reshot after feedback from India's Ministry of Defence, with some reports saying references to China were removed. The makers have not confirmed these reports.
In July, Salman Khan Films released a new poster with "2026" on it, suggesting the film is still planned for release this year. The production house has also dismissed earlier reports of certification problems, saying the film had not yet been submitted to the CBFC.
Salman has another film lined up. He will reportedly team up with Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, known for Maharshi and Varisu, on a film said to be titled Monster. Nayanthara is reported to co-star, and the film is aimed at an Eid 2027 release. An official announcement is still awaited.
In the meantime, Salman is hosting Bigg Boss 20, which premiered on September 6. New episodes stream daily on JioHotstar at 9pm Indian time (7.30pm UAE time), followed by a TV broadcast on Colors TV at 10.30pm Indian time (9pm UAE time).
Fans in the UAE also have another chance to see him in person next year, as he is among the performers at IIFA 2027 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on January 22 and 23.