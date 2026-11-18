Salman has long had a reputation for generosity toward the people he works with.
The invitation said it was about promotion plans. What the cast and crew of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace got instead was a wrist upgrade worth lakhs.
On November 12, two days after the film’s trailer launch, Salman Khan called members of the team to his farmhouse in Panvel. The meeting was said to be about plans for promoting the film. Once everyone was there, the actor surprised them with high-end Swiss watches, handing each one over personally as a thank-you for their work on the film.
According to Mid-Day, Salman gave away somewhere between 20 and 25 watches, with individual price tags reportedly ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. The pieces came from Kapoor Watch Company, and the brands differed by recipient: men on the team received Longines and TAG Heuer models, while women were given watches from Rado.
Director Apoorva Lakhia was among the guests, joined by actors Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj and Tanya Desai, as well as dialogue writer Chintan Shah. A photo from the evening has since made its way onto social media, and several attendees posted their own pictures from the celebration.
The gesture fits a pattern. Salman has long had a reputation for generosity toward the people he works with.
Maatrubhumi is a war drama made under the Salman Khan Films banner and directed by Lakhia, with Salman and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles. It started out under the title Battle of Galwan before being renamed.
At the trailer screening, Salman pushed back on how the film was being framed. He said it is neither a biopic nor an anti-China film. Instead, he described it as a story about soldiers and their families, and about what war costs them on both sides of the border. He also called reports that the government had pressured the makers to change the script baseless.
He explained the film’s repeated postponements as well. Two things slowed it down: Chitrangda Singh’s injury disrupted the shooting schedule, and the team chose to take extra time to get the visual effects right instead of rushing them. Salman added that the Central Board of Film Certification passed the film with no cuts.
The film was first expected in January and moved dates several times. It is now set to hit theatres on December 4, 2026.