Romantic song draws criticism over its place in a Galwan war film
Dubai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has faced a wave of criticism on social media after releasing ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’, a romantic dance number from his upcoming patriotic film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
The song, which marks Salman’s return to playback singing after 11 years, has sparked debate over its place in a film inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.
Released in the early hours of November 4, the track features Salman alongside actress Chitrangda Singh. The video shows the two sharing flirtatious moments, enjoying drinks and dancing together, with Chitrangda appearing in a red saree.
Salman also announced the release on social media with a playful caption referencing an early morning flight, two drinks, and his 'sexy beauty'.
The song features vocals by Salman and Muskaan, with additional vocals by Sajid Khan.
The lyrics and presentation have not gone down well with a section of viewers, who questioned whether a romantic party number was appropriate for a film centered on the sacrifice of Indian Army personnel.
One X user pointed to the film's connection with Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu and the 19 other soldiers who died in the Galwan clash, questioning the decision to include lyrics about drinking and a woman's beauty.
Another user criticized the musical direction, arguing that audiences would expect a more patriotic song from a film dealing with such a sensitive chapter in India's military history.
Salman's singing and the lyrics also became targets of online jokes. One user described the lyrics as resembling something ChatGPT generated, while another accused the actor of damaging his own legacy.
Some comments were particularly harsh, with one social media user urging Salman to retire rather than continue making films that could affect his reputation.
Another joked about the song's repeated references to flying, telling the actor: "Bhai. Aap ab bas udd hi jaao."
However, the reaction has not been entirely negative. Some fans have defended the track, appreciating its catchy tune and welcoming Salman's return to singing.
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, previously titled Battle of Galwan, is inspired by the June 2020 clash in the Galwan Valley along the India-China border.
Twenty Indian Army personnel, including Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, lost their lives in the confrontation.
Salman plays an Army officer in the film, while Chitrangda Singh portrays his wife.
The controversy surrounding the song has brought fresh attention to the film, with audiences debating how its romantic elements will fit into a story inspired by one of the most sensitive military confrontations between India and China in recent years.
With inputs from IANS