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Salman Khan trolled over ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ in Maatrubhumi after 11 years

Romantic song draws criticism over its place in a Galwan war film

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Salman Khan trolled over ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ in Maatrubhumi after 11 years

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has faced a wave of criticism on social media after releasing ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’, a romantic dance number from his upcoming patriotic film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

The song, which marks Salman’s return to playback singing after 11 years, has sparked debate over its place in a film inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Released in the early hours of November 4, the track features Salman alongside actress Chitrangda Singh. The video shows the two sharing flirtatious moments, enjoying drinks and dancing together, with Chitrangda appearing in a red saree.

Salman also announced the release on social media with a playful caption referencing an early morning flight, two drinks, and his 'sexy beauty'.

The song features vocals by Salman and Muskaan, with additional vocals by Sajid Khan.

Social media questions song's relevance

The lyrics and presentation have not gone down well with a section of viewers, who questioned whether a romantic party number was appropriate for a film centered on the sacrifice of Indian Army personnel.

One X user pointed to the film's connection with Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu and the 19 other soldiers who died in the Galwan clash, questioning the decision to include lyrics about drinking and a woman's beauty.

Another user criticized the musical direction, arguing that audiences would expect a more patriotic song from a film dealing with such a sensitive chapter in India's military history.

Salman's singing and the lyrics also became targets of online jokes. One user described the lyrics as resembling something ChatGPT generated, while another accused the actor of damaging his own legacy.

Some comments were particularly harsh, with one social media user urging Salman to retire rather than continue making films that could affect his reputation.

Another joked about the song's repeated references to flying, telling the actor: "Bhai. Aap ab bas udd hi jaao."

However, the reaction has not been entirely negative. Some fans have defended the track, appreciating its catchy tune and welcoming Salman's return to singing.

Salman Khan's Galwan film

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, previously titled Battle of Galwan, is inspired by the June 2020 clash in the Galwan Valley along the India-China border.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, lost their lives in the confrontation.

Salman plays an Army officer in the film, while Chitrangda Singh portrays his wife.

The controversy surrounding the song has brought fresh attention to the film, with audiences debating how its romantic elements will fit into a story inspired by one of the most sensitive military confrontations between India and China in recent years.

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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