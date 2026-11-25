Filmmaker Laxman Utekar said that 'healthy competition' is very good
Laxman Utekar isn't losing sleep over sharing a release date with a Salman Khan film. The director of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha says the market has room for both his biopic and Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which arrive in theatres on the same day this December. He even believes Eetha could set a record.
'Healthy competition is very good'
Utekar addressed the clash in Pune, where he and Shraddha unveiled the film's new song, Ji Ji Re Ji. Asked about going up against a Salman release, he said there are enough screens for both films to thrive.
"Healthy competition is very good. We have enough theatres and cinema halls that both the films can easily perform well," he told reporters. He added that the team was confident audiences would embrace the film, to the point that "maybe that could become a different kind of world record."
At the same event, Utekar credited Shraddha's commitment to mastering Lavani, saying no other actor in the industry could have brought the same quality to the role.
Salman's apology to Shraddha
The clash had already drawn an unusually gracious response from the other camp. At an ABP summit in Hyderabad, Salman said he had not known Eetha was slated for the same date when he locked his film's release, and that he had phoned Shraddha to apologise.
"I feel really, really bad about it. If I had known, I would not have come out with Shraddha," he said, recalling that he has watched her grow up. Salman also urged fans to watch Eetha and shared its poster on his Instagram Story.
The two films
Eetha traces the life of Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, with Shraddha in the title role. Drawing on episodes from the Marathi book Tamasha: Vithabaichya Ayushyacha, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi.
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, takes its cue from the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Salma Khan produces under the Salman Khan Films banner. Chitrangda Singh stars opposite Salman, with Prashant Tamang, Anoop Bikram Shahi, Ankur Bhatia, Yashpal Sharma, Jayson Thaam and Daya Shankar Pandey in supporting roles.