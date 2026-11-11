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Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi trailer out: A war story of courage, sacrifice and peace

A soldier's emotional journey unfolds in Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi trailer

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi trailer out: A war story of courage, sacrifice and peace

Dubai: Salman Khan is back in an Army uniform, leading from the front in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. But the film's newly released trailer suggests there is more to this war drama than battlefield action, placing equal emphasis on courage, sacrifice, and the human cost of conflict.

The trailer, unveiled by the makers on November 11, offers a glimpse into the film inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Salman plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the officer who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the confrontation. Sporting a rugged look, the actor is seen commanding his troops through tense border sequences, engaging in intense combat and standing firm amid the chaos.

However, the preview also moves beyond the battlefield to explore the emotional lives of soldiers and their families.

Alongside scenes of military action, viewers get glimpses of the personal sacrifices made by those in uniform, the uncertainty surrounding every goodbye and the families left waiting for their loved ones.

The film also appears to take a broader view of conflict, highlighting how war affects ordinary people on both sides. Its central message, reflected in the subtitle May War Rest in Peace, points towards the lasting pain of violence and the value of peace.

Chitrangda Singh features opposite Salman, adding an emotional dimension through her role in the soldier's personal life.

Sharing the trailer on X, Salman added a playful touch to the announcement, writing: "Aaj release karoon ya kal? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo aaj kare so ab. Enjoy the trailer..."

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

The project was originally scheduled for release in April but was subsequently postponed. It is now set to arrive in cinemas on December 4.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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