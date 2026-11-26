Dulquer Salmaan added that Salman Khan has a strong following
Some actors talk up their star power. Dulquer Salmaan, the man behind fan favourites like Charlie, Bangalore Days, Mahanati, Sita Ramam and Lucky Baskhar, does the opposite. In a recent conversation with Galatta Plus, he said he doesn't consider himself a big commercial draw, and he pointed to Salman Khan as an example of what real crowd-pulling power looks like.
An honest self-assessment
Dulquer said that whenever he takes on a bigger-budget project, protecting his producers is always on his mind. "If I ever attempt something of a budget in some way, in my head I am also thinking this should land safe for my producers and stuff. I don't think I am enough to make a film bankable. I think it needs more, including substance and some amount of 'truth or honesty.'"
What Salman Khan has that few do
Dulquer described the Bollywood superstar as someone audiences will turn up for on name alone. "His films will open big and will have a long run. He has that kind of following. That is a very rare case achieved over many years and decades of work."
Learning from Mammootty
The conversation also turned to his father, Malayalam legend Mammootty. Dulquer said his father's career shows how an actor can move easily between mass entertainers and story-led films and do well in both. Commercial cinema, he admitted, still intimidates him, and mastering it would be a "big mountain" for him to climb.
What the numbers say
His box-office record supports a more modest view than his fan following might suggest. According to Sacnilk, his biggest hit as a lead is still the 2024 period drama Lucky Baskhar, which earned Rs113.64 crore worldwide. Sita Ramam (2022) is second, with Rs94.28 crore. His Hindi outings, Karwaan and The Zoya Factor, didn't make much of a mark commercially.
Where he did hit big
The biggest win on his record came as a producer, not as a lead. Dulquer backed Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, which made around Rs 301 crore worldwide. It was the first Malayalam film to cross Rs 300 crore globally and held the title of the industry's highest grosser until Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (2026) overtook it.