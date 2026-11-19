Father-son duo Mammootty and Dulquer surprise fans with first-ever joint video
Dubai: In a first for Malayalam cinema's celebrated father-son duo, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan have appeared together in a promotional video to support each other's upcoming films, surprising fans with a rare joint appearance.
The video, released through Mammootty Kampany, the veteran actor's production banner, comes ahead of an unusual box-office clash on November 20, when films starring both actors are scheduled to arrive in cinemas.
In the clip, Mammootty kicks things off by announcing the release of Dulquer's Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Dulquer then joins his father to promote Mammootty's Tamil action thriller O.M: Chapter 1 – Udhiram – The Blood Wood.
The video was captioned: "Double Treat for Everyone. Our Dearest Mammukka and DQ. Best Wishes to Both Movies."
The appearance marks a rare occasion for the two actors, who have generally kept their promotional campaigns separate despite their close family and professional connections
Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is a Telugu drama starring Dulquer Salmaan alongside debutante Satvika Veeravalli. Shruti Haasan also plays a key role.
The film follows the journey of a young woman from a village who dreams of becoming an astronaut. Dulquer plays Krishna, a middle-class man who becomes an important part of her journey as she pursues her ambitions.
The film features music by GV Prakash Kumar, with Sujith Sarang handling cinematography and Praveen KL overseeing editing. It is backed by Lightbox Media, Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema.
Mammootty, meanwhile, teams up with Dhanush for O.M: Chapter 1 – Udhiram – The Blood Wood, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, best known for Amaran.
The Tamil action thriller features Dhanush as an undercover officer who infiltrates a criminal network involved in the red sandalwood trade. Sai Pallavi plays CBI officer Nithya Reddy, while Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, a powerful figure connected to the criminal world.
Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans are also part of the cast. Sai Abhyankar has composed the music.
Both films are scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 20, including in the UAE.