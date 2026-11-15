Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi face off in intense 'Om: Chapter One' trailer

Red sandalwood smuggling takes center stage in action-packed thriller
Dubai: The trailer of Dhanush's upcoming action thriller 'Om: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood' has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a dangerous world of red sandalwood smuggling, undercover operations and powerful criminal networks.
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film features Dhanush as a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force officer who goes undercover to infiltrate an illegal red sandalwood smuggling syndicate in Andhra Pradesh. Sai Pallavi plays an IPS officer leading the operation, while Mammootty appears as a mysterious figure believed to be controlling the illegal trade from behind the scenes.
Set in the Seshachalam forest region of Andhra Pradesh, the story revolves around a joint operation by the police forces of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to dismantle the smuggling network.
Dhanush plays an officer from Tamil Nadu's Organised Crime Intelligence Unit who enters the syndicate disguised as a woodcutter. The trailer shows him working alongside smugglers, navigating the forest and gradually gaining their confidence.
However, several sequences suggest that his undercover mission could take unexpected turns. In some scenes, his character appears to be fighting against the police, leaving questions about his position within the operation.
Sai Pallavi portrays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who heads the Exclusive Special Task Force in Andhra Pradesh. Her character leads Operation Mole, which appears to be connected to the film's abbreviated title.
Mammootty plays Siya, a shadowy character whose influence over the red sandalwood business is hinted at throughout the trailer. His role suggests that he could be the powerful mastermind operating the syndicate.
The film explores the illegal trade in red sandalwood, also known as red sanders, a rare and valuable wood found predominantly in the Seshachalam hills of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.
The wood is in high demand in international markets, particularly China and Japan, making it a target for organised smuggling networks.
The illegal trade has also involved labourers from economically disadvantaged communities in northern Tamil Nadu, many of whom have been drawn into dangerous work in the forests. Their involvement has, over the years, resulted in several fatal incidents.
In an earlier conversation with Galatta Plus, director Rajkumar Periasamy said the film's emotional foundation was partly inspired by a real-life incident from 2014.
He recalled coming across a 30-second video featuring a two-and-a-half-year-old girl at a ceremony. The image stayed with him for more than a decade and eventually became an important inspiration for the screenplay.
'Om: Chapter 1' was initially scheduled to release in theatres on October 16. However, Dhanush, who is also producing the film, announced a postponement to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2', which was scheduled to arrive on October 15.
Explaining the decision in a note on X, Dhanush said: "Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we have all admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film."
The makers also decided against releasing the film during the Diwali window to avoid competing with Suriya's 'Scene'.
Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, 'Om: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood' marks his latest directorial venture after 'Amaran', for which he won the National Award for Best Director.
The film features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. While Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, the makers have kept several details about the other characters under wraps.
Produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 20.
It will release in Tamil, alongside dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.