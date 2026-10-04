'Om – Chapter 1' brings Mammootty and Dhanush together on screen
Mammootty and Dhanush are set to share the screen in the Tamil film ‘Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood’, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on November 20.
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who last helmed ‘Amaran’, the film was initially scheduled for an October 16 release. The date was later pushed back to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’, due on October 15.
Dhanush is also producing the film through Wunderbar Films, alongside Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag. RTake Studios is also attached to the project.
The two actors have previously appeared in the Malayalam film ‘Proprietors: Kammath and Kammath’, in which Dhanush made a brief cameo.
The cast of ‘Om’ also includes Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah. The technical crew includes production designer Rajeevan, art director A Pannerselvam, action choreographer Yannick Ben and dance choreographer Sandy Master.
The film marks Periasamy’s follow-up to ‘Amaran’, which received strong audience and critical response.