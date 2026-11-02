Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 beats Chhava: All the records the Tamil blockbuster has broken

Over the third weekend, Jailer 2 moved past Aamir Khan’s PK (Rs 769 crore) and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 807 crore). Collections are expected to drop sharply on Monday and again when Ramayana opens later this week. Even so, the film still looks capable of reaching around Rs 850 crore. At that level it would also pass Kantara Chapter One and Stree 2.