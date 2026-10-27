Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 crosses Rs 7.3 billion worldwide, becomes highest-grossing Tamil film ever

The film has also sold nearly 700,000 tickets on Day 12 alone
Twelve days after release, Jailer 2 is officially the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. On Monday it crossed another milestone: Rs 4 billion net in India.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Nelson Dilipkumar’s action entertainer earned Rs 94.5 million net on Day 12 from 10,450 shows across the country. That brings its India net total to Rs 4.08 billion, with India gross at Rs 4.78 billion.
Overseas audiences added Rs 25 million on Monday, taking the international total to Rs 2.56 billion. Together, that puts the worldwide gross at Rs 7.33 billion.
The film has also sold nearly 700,000 tickets on Day 12 alone, which pushes total ticket sales past 20 million.
Tamil led, as expected, with Rs 56.5 million from 4,518 shows. The rest of Monday’s collection broke down like this:
Telugu: Rs 20 million from 1,771 shows
Hindi: Rs 14 million from 3,949 shows
Kannada: Rs 4 million from 212 shows
Kannada had the fewest shows but the highest occupancy, at 32 per cent. Tamil came in at 25.1 per cent and Telugu at 24.2 per cent. Hindi lagged at 11 per cent despite running almost 4,000 shows.
Monday brought the expected weekday dip, and it puts the film’s run in perspective. Jailer 2 is the biggest Tamil film ever, but it isn’t keeping pace with the biggest Indian films overall. Its Day 12 figure of Rs 94.5 million is lower than the Day 12 collections of almost every film in the all-time Indian top 10. The only one it beat on that day was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which earned Rs 85.5 million on its Day 12.
Producer Sun Pictures is celebrating on X, calling the film an “Industry Mega Blockbuster.” The film has a huge ensemble cast alongside Rajinikanth:
Returning from Jailer: Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa
Major additions: Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi and S. J. Suryah
Also featuring: Rithvik, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jatin Sarna, Namo Narayana, Hakkim Shahjahan and Kottayam Nazeer
Jailer 2 opened in theatres on October 15. Its second weekend is coming up, and the film is likely to keep adding to its record.