Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 crosses Rs 7.3 billion worldwide, becomes highest-grossing Tamil film ever

Monday brought the expected weekday dip, and it puts the film’s run in perspective. Jailer 2 is the biggest Tamil film ever, but it isn’t keeping pace with the biggest Indian films overall. Its Day 12 figure of Rs 94.5 million is lower than the Day 12 collections of almost every film in the all-time Indian top 10. The only one it beat on that day was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which earned Rs 85.5 million on its Day 12.