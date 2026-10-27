GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 crosses Rs 7.3 billion worldwide, becomes highest-grossing Tamil film ever

The film has also sold nearly 700,000 tickets on Day 12 alone

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.
Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

Twelve days after release, Jailer 2 is officially the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. On Monday it crossed another milestone: Rs 4 billion net in India.

The numbers

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Nelson Dilipkumar’s action entertainer earned Rs 94.5 million net on Day 12 from 10,450 shows across the country. That brings its India net total to Rs 4.08 billion, with India gross at Rs 4.78 billion.

Overseas audiences added Rs 25 million on Monday, taking the international total to Rs 2.56 billion. Together, that puts the worldwide gross at Rs 7.33 billion.

The film has also sold nearly 700,000 tickets on Day 12 alone, which pushes total ticket sales past 20 million.

How each language did

Tamil led, as expected, with Rs 56.5 million from 4,518 shows. The rest of Monday’s collection broke down like this:

  • Telugu: Rs 20 million from 1,771 shows

  • Hindi: Rs 14 million from 3,949 shows

  • Kannada: Rs 4 million from 212 shows

Kannada had the fewest shows but the highest occupancy, at 32 per cent. Tamil came in at 25.1 per cent and Telugu at 24.2 per cent. Hindi lagged at 11 per cent despite running almost 4,000 shows.

The weekday slowdown

Monday brought the expected weekday dip, and it puts the film’s run in perspective. Jailer 2 is the biggest Tamil film ever, but it isn’t keeping pace with the biggest Indian films overall. Its Day 12 figure of Rs 94.5 million is lower than the Day 12 collections of almost every film in the all-time Indian top 10. The only one it beat on that day was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which earned Rs 85.5 million on its Day 12.

The cast

Producer Sun Pictures is celebrating on X, calling the film an “Industry Mega Blockbuster.” The film has a huge ensemble cast alongside Rajinikanth:

  • Returning from Jailer: Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa

  • Major additions: Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi and S. J. Suryah

  • Also featuring: Rithvik, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jatin Sarna, Namo Narayana, Hakkim Shahjahan and Kottayam Nazeer

Jailer 2 opened in theatres on October 15. Its second weekend is coming up, and the film is likely to keep adding to its record.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rajinikanth greets a fan and watches ‘Jailer 2’ alongside moviegoers at a cinema in Chennai, in a rare outing that reportedly marks his first time watching a film with fans in 40 years. The visit comes as the Tamil action sequel continues its strong box-office run.

Rajinikanth watches ‘Jailer 2’ with fans after 40 years

2m read
Jailer 2 box office: Rajinikanth tops Coolie in week 1

Jailer 2 box office: Rajinikanth tops Coolie in week 1

3m read
Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 becomes third-biggest Indian film of 2026

2m read
Sanju Samson books theatre for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’

Sanju Samson books theatre for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’

2m read